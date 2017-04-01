Trouble for UHURU as it emerges that CHEBUKATI will declare winner after sharing with RAILA

Tuesday April 11, 2017 - Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has welcomed a decision by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to allow the National Super Alliance (NASA) to run a parallel voter tallying center during the August 8th General Election.





Speaking in Nairobi, Kalonzo said a parallel voter tallying system by political parties participating in the General Election was legal because it may not be expressly provided for in the Constitution but there is nothing in law against it.





Kalonzo also welcomed a court ruling that will make the results at the polling station final saying it would present an..



