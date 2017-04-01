Trouble for SONKO/ KIDERO as PETER KENNETH comes with a surprise - This is a game changer!

...holding rallies with him as his running mate.





Merahani has accompanied Peter Kenneth to most of his campaign meetings, including a Sunday service at House of Grace Church in Nairobi, where he introduced her as his possible running mate for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat.





Meharani vied for a Parliamentary seat in the 2013 General Election on Deputy President William Ruto’s URP ticket, but was beaten badly by the current MP, Simba Arati, of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM.





Governor Evans Kidero may retain his current deputy as his running mate whole Sonko and others are yet to name their running mates.





