Trouble for aspirants as IEBC Chairman WAFULA CHEBUKATI closes window for party hopping

...asked parties to submit the list of their aspirant by April 5th in accordance with Section 31 (2b) of the Elections Act , 2011 on political parties’ nominations.





The law requires parties to submit the names of those contesting to the IEBC by 5th.





“The commission will gazette names received within seven days from today.”





“Thereafter, political parties will have 14 days to prepare and conduct party primaries not later than 26th of April,” Chebukati stated.





The Kenyan DAILY POST





Page 1 2