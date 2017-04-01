Trouble as MOI’s KANU asks voters to reject UHURU and Jubilee – They are thieves and looters

A section of aspirants allied to Baringo Senator Gideon Moi’s KANU have vowed never to support President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Jubilee Party during the August 8th General Election.





This comes even as party chairman, Gideon Moi, said his party would support Uhuru’s re-election.





In their individual press statements, Jonah Keter, a Kericho gubernatorial aspirant, and Belgut Parliamentary aspirant, Raymond Cheruiyot, said they will not support Uhuru’s re-election.





They said Kericho residents were disillusioned by Jubilee and were ready to back anyone but Uhuru and Ruto.





They urged residents to reject Jubilee aspirants in the County and vote for KANU and others.





Keter will face whoever clinches the Jubilee ticket, among them incumbent Dr. Paul Chepkwony, former NSSF Managing Trustee Richard Langat, Ainamoi MP, Benjamin Langat, and KPA Director, Fred Kirui.





