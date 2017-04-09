TRAGIC!! Six family members perish in grisly road accident in Nairobi (PHOTOs)

Sunday, April 09, 2017 - Six members of the same family died in a horrific road crush involving a private car and a lorry along the Eastern bypass on Saturday morning.





The victims were from a graduation ceremony in Kakamega County en route to Kangundo when the grisly accident happened.





The driver of the private car (Toyota Noah) survived and was rushed to hospital in serious condition while the occupants of the lorry escaped unscathed.



See what remained of the Toyota Noah below.



