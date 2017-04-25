This VIDEO of IAN MBUGUA bonding with his granddaughter will melt your heart! WATCH

Ian Mbugua is widely known by his mean and salty character from his days as a judge in talent show, ‘Tusker Project Fame’ but on a personal level, he’s such a cool chap.





This heartwarming video of the thespian bonding with his cute granddaughter shows that he’s also a family man.





The proud father of three is a grandfather and he seems to enjoy spending time with the lovely granddaughter as this video shows.





In the video below, Ian is trying to teach the adorable toddler how to juggle and it is heart-warming.





