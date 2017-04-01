This video of a brave man disarming a knife-wielding thug has gone viral! WATCH

Thursday, April 13, 2017 - This breath-taking video of a gutsy man tackling and overpowering a knife-wielding thug in a bus has gone viral online.





From the footage, the unidentified man is seen fearlessly wrestling with the thug who had forced his way into the bus, with the intention of robbing passengers.





Shocked passengers looked on as the brave man overpowered the would-be robber and disarmed him.





The miscreant took off after the knife was taken away from him.





Watch the video below.



