This thought provoking video will make you complain less and start being grateful.

We live in a materialistic world where people think owning something that they don’t have will make them happy only to realize it is a pie in the sky.
From a bike owner who wishes he had a car, car owner who wishes he had a better car or helicopter etc.
The point is we all have a talent or possession that someone else would want from us, so love who you are and what you have and be happy.
Watch the video below.
