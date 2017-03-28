This S£XY LADY stopped traffic to do pushups in Nairobi’s CBD (CRAZY VIDEO)

This is why you should never dare Kenyans.





This daredevil Kenyan lady shocked everyone after she was challenged to do pushups in the middle of the road and went ahead and pulled it off.





This is in response to Fena Gitu’s Sema Ng’we hit song where she challenges people to do all sorts of crazy stuff but she didn’t see this coming.





Fena reposted the video on her Instagram with the caption: “Hahahaha I got a mini panic attack when I saw this. Kids, don’t try this at home!”





Check the video below.



