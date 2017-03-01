This S3XY LADY will blow you away with her amazing ball juggling skills! VIDEO

This S3XY LADY will blow you away with her amazing ball juggling skills! VIDEOEditor's Choice, Lifestyle, Videos 10:36
This s3xy lady, who is obsessed with football, has proven that what men can do women can do even better from her silky skills.
Some of the stunts she pulls off take years to perfect and it seem all she does is play football, sleep and repeat.
If this video is anything to go by, this s3xy quail can give the likes of Messi and Ronaldo a run for their money.
Watch the video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.