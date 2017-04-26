This photo of ANNE WAIGURU casting her ballot in KIRINYAGA has left tongues wagging (PHOTO)

Wednesday, April 26, 2017- This photo of former Devolution CS Anne Waiguru casting her ballot during the Kirinyaga Jubilee primaries has gone viral.





The picture has left tongues wagging since the ballot box was atop a desk donated by Ms. Waiguru in 2014 while she was in charge of the Devolution docket.





One social media user by the name Jim Onyango wrote: “So Anne Waiguru voted at Kiamugumo….something interesting in this photo…see the desk the ballot box is restig on..”





Waiguru, who was forced to resign after multi-billion scandal at the National Youth Service went on to carry the day, trouncing incumbent Joseph Ndathi and she is on course to become the first female governor in Kenya come August 8th general elections.



Check out the photo below.



