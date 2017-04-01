This little boy went crazy when he found out his mother was pregnant again. (VIDEO)

Monday, April 10, 2017 - This little boy was mad after he learnt that his mother was having another baby.

The boy who looks five or six explains why it is a bad idea and goes ahead to use big words such ‘exasperating’ as the mother tried to calm him down.

The poor boy feels that having a third kid is ‘excess’ and that he can’t stand the cry of new born telling his mother to buy him ear plugs in advance.

Watch the video below.

