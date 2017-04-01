This little boy went crazy when he found out his mother was pregnant again. (VIDEO)

Monday, April 10, 2017 - This little boy was mad after he learnt that his mother was having another baby.





The boy who looks five or six explains why it is a bad idea and goes ahead to use big words such ‘exasperating’ as the mother tried to calm him down.





The poor boy feels that having a third kid is ‘excess’ and that he can’t stand the cry of new born telling his mother to buy him ear plugs in advance.





Watch the video below.





This little kid did NOT hold back when he found out he was getting a new sibling 😂 pic.twitter.com/fbuorlgqnh April 7, 2017