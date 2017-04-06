This Jubilee aspirant’s slogan in his campaign poster has excited Kenyans (PHOTO)

Thursday, April 6, 2017 - The General Elections are just around the corner and various aspirants are doing all they can to convince voters to elect them.





While some aspirants are promising milk and honey, this MCA aspirant by the name Paul Mugo Gichohi, wants to be elected so that he can also ‘eat’





Besides the interesting campaign slogan “It’s my time to eat” his campaign poster also bears an image of former Mungiki leader, Maina Njenga.





Check the post below.