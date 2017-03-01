This is where ALEX MUTUKU, the man accused of stealing Billions from KRA lives (PHOTO)

Alex Mutuku was in the headlines a few weeks ago after he was arrested for allegedly hacking into KRA systems and stealing Sh 4 Billion.

Many people expected Alex to be a filthy rich young man who lives in the leafy suburbs but this is not the case.

He lives in Roysambu, a middle class estate where 1 bedroom houses go for less than sh 15,0000.

Alex’s brother confirmed that they live together in Roysambu saying,

‘I’ve lived under the same roof with my brother, how could a billionaire live in a house whose rent is less than Sh20, 000 in Roysambu?’





We have a photo of the area where the alleged Sh 4 Billion hacker lives and it’s clear that he is just another young man struggling with life.





He is not rich as some of you think.



