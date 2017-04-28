This is what has happened to Daily Nation Editor who was demanding for S£X from interns at Gun-Point.

Friday, 28 April 2017

-The Daily Nation editor who was accused of demanding for s3x from his juniors has been sacked.





Emeka Mayaka, who was Nation Media Group’s bureau chief in Kisumu, was dismissed on Tuesday 18th April after the management found evidence that he was s3xually harassing his juniors.





An intern reported him to his seniors accusing him of threatening her with a gun in his office when she rejected his s3xual advances.





Other female journalists who work for Nation in Kisumu had also forwarded their complains to Nation Media Group head office in Nairobi accusing Emeka of s3xual harassment.

Emeka was re-called to Nairobi and investigation launched on the s3xual harassment allegations.





Sources at Nation Media Group whisphered to us that NMG Editor in Chief, Tom Mshindi, handed Mayaka a dismissal letter on Tuesday.





Those who were investigating the s3xual harassment allegations found strong evidence against the editor.





There were text messages that showed him demanding for s3x from his juniors when he was the boss in Kisumu.





Emeka is said to be proud, arrogant and s3xually starved.





The Kenyan DAILY POST