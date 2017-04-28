This is what has happened to Daily Nation Editor who was demanding for S£X from interns at Gun-Point.

SIR PETER KARANJA 05:03

 Friday, 28 April 2017-The Daily Nation  editor  who was accused of demanding for s3x from his juniors has been sacked.

 Emeka Mayaka, who was Nation Media Group’s bureau chief in Kisumu, was dismissed on Tuesday 18th April after the management found evidence that he was s3xually harassing his juniors.

 An intern  reported him to his seniors  accusing  him of threatening her with a gun in his office when she rejected his s3xual advances.

 Other  female journalists who work for Nation in Kisumu  had also forwarded their complains to Nation Media Group head office in Nairobi accusing Emeka of s3xual harassment.
Emeka was re-called to Nairobi and investigation launched on the s3xual  harassment allegations.

 Sources at Nation Media Group whisphered to us that NMG Editor in Chief, Tom  Mshindi, handed Mayaka a dismissal letter on Tuesday.

 Those who were investigating the s3xual harassment allegations found strong evidence against the editor.

 There were text messages that showed him demanding for s3x from  his juniors when he was the boss in Kisumu.

 Emeka is said to be proud, arrogant and s3xually starved.

 The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

