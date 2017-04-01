This is a MUST WATCH: This is why you should never give up as long as you are breathing (VIDEO)

Thursday, April 13, 2017 - We all face challenges in life and at times, it can feel like those challenges may just beat you. But you have to keep going!





This boy’s determination and never-say-die attitude has touched many world over.





While his teammates had already crossed over the line and defeat was imminent, he refused to give up and kept on pulling and finally there was a breakthrough for his team.





Let this boy’s show of true grit and determination inspire you when faced with seemingly insurmountable odds.





Watch the video below.



