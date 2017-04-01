This is dangerous! See what Ex-President MOI’s escort is doing in Ngong while drunk (PHOTOs).

Tuesday, 11 April 2017 - One of former President Moi’s escort team members is endangering the lives of Ngong residents by driving recklessly while drunk.





The man is alleged to have become a lunatic after he lost his wife and kids in a road accident.

Once he gets drunk, he drives recklessly around Ngong.





This is what a concerned resident of Ngong posted.





The residents and road users of Ngong Road past Karen and in the neighborhood of Ngong may be familiar with this older gentleman.



That's his white Mercedes right beside him. So why is he here?



He is the most reckless of drivers I have ever seen. He is usually inebriated and drives extremely dangerously 24/7.



It is said that he was in former President Moi's Escort team, and lost his wife and children in a car crash.



Ever since he…



