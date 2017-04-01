This heartbreaking video shows the rot that is at Kenyatta National Hospital! WATCH

Monday, April 10, 2017 - Kenyatta National hospital is in the news for all the wrong reasons.





Patients are waiting for days to be attended to as doctors take their sweet time in a situation where time is of the essence.





This video shows a frustrated man, who claims to have lost a child due to negligence of doctors, complaining in the lobby of the hospital.





It is either doctors are still on a go slow demanding their unpaid salary in the three months they were on strike or the place is just overwhelmed.





The callousness with which patients are treated can make their situation worse and many have actually died while waiting to be attended to.





If this is the state of the biggest referral hospital in the country, then we are in trouble.





Watch the video below.



