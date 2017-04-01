This guy’s Facebook post about his beautiful wife has gone viral for all the wrong reasons

This thoughtful and loving guy took to Facebook to appreciate and celebrate his wife but the post has gone viral for the wrong reason.





The guy by the name Stephen Sang wrote a lovely message to his wife, Chepnait, telling her,





“My dear wife, I love you so much mother of my siblings.”





However, users noticed the mistake in his post where he wrote ‘siblings’ instead of ‘children’ and started trolling him forcing him to pull down the post.





See the post below.