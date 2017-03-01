This guy claims he schooled with besieged Governor ALI HASSAN JOHO at Serani! VIDEO

As embattled Mombasa Governor, Ali Joho, continues to fight to prove the authenticity of his KCSE certificate, he has received support from a man who confirmed that he schooled with Joho from F1 to F4 and sat for KCSE in 1993 at Serani Secondary School.





Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) disowned a result slip showing that Joho sat for the KCSE examination in 1992 at Serani Secondary School.





However, Joho maintain that he sat for his KCSE in 1993 and not 1992 and he received support from one of his former classmates by the name Juma.





Recently, President Uhuru vowed to ‘teach Joho a lesson’ after a public spat in Mombasa and his current woes could be as a result of his rivalry with the Head of State.





Watch the video below by Citizen TV:



