This bully thought she had found her victim but she was stunned! Watch VIDEO

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , 14:17

Bullies are known to pick on those whom they perceive as weak but that assumption has had many bullies embarrassed.

Like in this video, the bully picked on the petite lady who was clearly minding her own business but she was stunned when the would be victim turned the tables on her.

The beating happened so fast that the bully did not know what hit her.

Watch the video below.

The LINK>>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST.

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno