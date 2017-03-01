This boy and S3XY LADY will blow you away with this awesome dance! What a talent (VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Lifestyle, Videos 09:34
Wednesday, April 5, 2017 - This awesome video of a young girl and boy dancing like machines will take your breath away.
They make it look like a walk in the park despite their complex and brilliant moves.
The incredibly talented youngsters will blow you away with their salsa moves.
If you are among those people who cannot dance to save their lives, watch these awesome video and steal some moves.
Watch the video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.