They want to assassinate me- RACHEL SHEBESH says and names her killers.

Wednesday April 26, 2017 -Nairobi Women Representative Rachel Shebesh has sensationally claimed her life is in danger and could be dead before tomorrow.





Speaking after casting her vote at Mahiga Primary School in Roysambu on Wednesday afternoon, Shebesh claimed her Jubilee opponents for the Nairobi Women Representative seat have hatched a plot to assassinate her.





She said the assassination plot was drawn on Tuesday night with her opponents vowing to ensure she is declared winner of the Jubilee contest while in coffin.





“Yesterday (Tuesday), my opponents made arrangements to ensure I am declared winner of the Jubilee race for Nairobi Women Representative in a coffin. I do not know the genesis of the hatred by these women,” Shebesh stated.





However, she dared her opponents to proceed with the assassination plot, saying she has enough security from God and her husband.





“When they realized that I was going to win the Jubilee Party primaries, they vowed that the victory would be my death warrant. Let them listen to me clearly; I have enough human security around me, including my husband. I am also protected by God,” she said.





Shebesh is facing off with among others Millicent Omanga and Karen Nyamu for the Jubilee Party ticket.



