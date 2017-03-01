The speech that got US President, JOHN F KENNEDY, assassinated (VIDEO)

John F. Kennedy is the 35th POTUS and the youngest person elected to the office, as well as the youngest President to die.





He was hardly past his first thousand days in the White House when he was assassinated in Dallas on November 22, 1963.





While the precise circumstance of his assassination still remains cloudy 53-years on, some people claim that his attempt to eliminate the Federal Reserve System sealed his fate.





Below is the speech John F. Kennedy made in his first 100 days where he vowed to take on ‘secret societies’ that rule the United States in particular, and the world in general, that many believe is the reason he was killed.





Watch the video below.



