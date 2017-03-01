The robot revolution is here, this brick laying robot is mind blowing! VIDEO

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , 09:19

Wednesday, April 5, 2017 - You may worry about a future where robots will take your job and that future is here.

This awesome brick laying robot can lay six times as many bricks a day as human builders and it is set to turn the construction industry on its head.

This is just a tip of the artificial intelligence iceberg and people should brace themselves for unforeseen disruption.


Jobs will be lost definitely since they are not only faster but cost effective.

Watch the video by clicking the link below.

The LINK>>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno