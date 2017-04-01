The moment opposition leader in Zambia refuses to give way to President’s convoy! VIDEO

Thursday, April 13, 2017 - This is the moment Zambian opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema’s convoy declined to pull over to allow the Presidential convoy to pass.





Both were on their way to a traditional ceremony.





Following the incident, Hakainde has been charged with treason as his action put the life of President Edgar Lungu in danger according to Kakoma Kanganja, the Inspector General of Police.





"I wish to reiterate that the actions by the opposition leader were unreasonable, reckless and criminal.”





"We shall ensure that all those that would want to cause unnecessary anarchy are arrested and prosecuted."





Watch the video below.



