The moment MOSES KURIA walked out on an interview with an ODM’s SIMBA ARATI

Controversial Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, once again made headlines for all the wrong reasons.





Kuria, who is known for his hate mongering, walked out on a radio interview after a brief quarrel with Dagoreti North MP, Simba Arati, in Radio Maisha.





The two were discussing President Uhuru’s recent State of the Nation address when the ODM MP claimed that the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) ends in Kenyatta’s family land in Naivasha.





Kuria lost his cool, removed his headphones and walked out leaving Arati and the show’s host, Tom Japanni, in shock.





This is however not the first time Kuria is storming out of an interview.





In July 2015, K uria walked out on a live interview on Citizen TV after journalist, Hussein Mohammed, put him on the spot over inciting remarks he allegedly made while speaking to his constituents in Gatundu.





Watch the video below.





When the truth is too hot to handle, you run away, ask Moses Kuria pic.twitter.com/W5usZIQuck March 20, 2017