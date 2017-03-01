The moment MOSES KURIA hit embattled Governor JOHO below the belt and dared CID to do this.

Controversial Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, is having a field day over Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho’s woes.





Joho has been accused of forging his academic papers forcing him to publicly admit that he scored a D- in KCSE from Serani Secondary School in 1993.





He insisted that he’s not ashamed of the D- because of the circumstances in which he did the exam.





“From right when I was in primary school I supported my family in selling onions. And by the way, I had to wait for a while to raise the fees for admission to Serani Secondary School and when I did, at that young age, I’d leave school and look for work. For those who do not know, I worked as a porter here at the Old Port and I used to be paid Sh80 after loading every truck from those dhows that come from Somalia; carrying either scrap or TVs, whatever the cargo that was imported.” Joho said.





Kuria took to social media to mock Joho saying that the only Swahili question the ODM strongman got right in the exam was the spelling of ‘Mihadarati’ (Drugs).





“I wonder what this n**ga got in Kiswahilli. I am sure the only question he got right is the spelling of MIHADHARATI,” wrote Kuria.





Kuria also made public his academic records and challenged CID to invite him for questioning on his credentials.





See the post below.