The moment JOHO was stoned and chased away from Mpeketoni by UHURU’s supporters (VIDEO)

Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho escaped unhurt two weeks ago after he was stoned and chased away from Mpeketoni by angry youth chanting Jubilee slogans.





Joho has been traversing the coast region to neutralize any gains made by President Uhuru Kenyatta who was in Mombasa around the same time.





While his rallies have been largely successful, Joho and his team were forced to flee after being ambushed by pro-Jubilee youth.





Watch the video below.



