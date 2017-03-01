The moment ex-KTN’s MOHAMED ALI was attacked by JOHO’s goons as at Tononoka (VIDEO)

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) rally at Tononoka grounds in Mombasa last Sunday ended pre-maturely after former KTN's investigative journalist Mohammed Ali was attacked while addressing the crowd.





Moha was allegedly attacked by Mr. Saeed Salim-a friend to Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho, who has also set his sights on the Nyali parliamentary seat on an ODM ticket.





Salim’s supporters booed and pelted Ali with water bottles as he was addressing the sea of humanity before cutting shot his speech by snatching the microphone from him.





Governor Joho was forced to end the rally pre-maturely and walked off the podium with the ODM leader.





In a post on Facebook, Ali has called upon the ODM hierarchy to deal with hooligans and vowed to fight on.





He wrote:





“Thank you Mombasa. ODM disciplinary committee should now deal with hooligans. The people have decided. Being a brother to Governor Ali Hassan Joho doesn't give you the right to fight other aspirants on the podium. We know there are instructions not to release the said video with the evidence but it's too late. Be the judge. You can't bring a good man down.





Watch the video below.



