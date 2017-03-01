The moment DJ JOE MFALME was arrested and bundled into police car ruthlessly! VIDEO

Celebrated Kenyan Disc Jockey, Joe Mfalme, was arrested last Friday at a popular club in Hurlingham for playing loud music.





The veteran spin master was bundled into a police van by the ruthless officers who accused him of noise pollution.





He was however released after an hour or so following intervention of the club’s management and went on to entertain patrons as it was scheduled.





However, many have questioned why the DJ, who was invited to entertain, was held accountable when it is the responsibility of the management to make sure the decibels are of required level.





Watch the video below.



