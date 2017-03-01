The killer cop who executed two youths like dogs in Eastleigh supposedly ‘arrested’ (PHOTO).

Police have supposedly ‘arrested’ a rogue officer who was caught on camera killing two youths suspected to be a part of a gang that has been terrorising Eastleigh residents.





The officer, who was identified as Ahmed Rashid, was arrested moments after he killed two youths who had already surrendered.





In the video, the trigger happy policeman was seen executing the two even after one of the boys surrendered.





Law Society of Kenya (LSK) and Kenya National Human Rights Commission (KNHRC) demanded for the arrest and prosecution of the officer.





Here is the photo of the officer who was captured on camera killing unarmed youth in Eastleigh.