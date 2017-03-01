The incredible moment brave ‘mother’ saved her ‘baby’ from hungry lions! VIDEO

This video of a brave buffalo saving her calf from being devoured by a pride of hungry lions has gone viral.





The dramatic moment incident was captured by a tourist in a Tanzanian Park.





The felines had ambushed the buffalo herd to disperse them and then set their sights on the calf.





However, one courageous buffalo decided to charge at the circling predators in order to save her calf.





For a moment the felines looked to have secured their prey as they outnumbered the buffalo but the ‘mother’ arrived in time to finish off the dramatic rescue, sending the lions retreating with their tails between their legs.





Watch the video below.



