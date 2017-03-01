The guy who impregnated SONKO’s daughter shows off his lavish mansion, He’s 26 (PHOTOs).

Friday, 07 April 2017 - Mathioya Parliamentary aspirant, Benson Gatu, the young man who impregnated Nairobi Senator Mike Sonko’s daughter, Saumu, is swimming in money despite his young age.





At 26, majority of his agemates are still struggling with life in bed-sitters.





However, Saumu Mbuvi’s babydaddy who claims to be a businessman is living large and enjoying the finer things in life.





He lives in a lavish mansion located in the leafy suburbs.





How can a guy who is this young own an expansive mansion in the leafy suburbs at 26?





See the photos below.