The day MIKE SONKO passionately endorsed PETER KENNETH for Nairobi Governor! AUDIO.

Senator Mike Sonko has declared a bare knuckled fight in the race for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat.





Sonko has vowed to go all the way despite obvious pressure from Jubilee quarters to step down for Peter Kenneth.





The controversial politician has categorically stated that he will step down for any other person but not the former Gatanga MP.





However, an old video has emerged online where Sonko heaps praise on Kenneth’s development record in Gatanga and endorsed him for the Nairobi top seat.





In the audio, Sonko says that only President Uhuru can tell him to drop out of the race.





“Uhuru akiniambia niwache, mimi nitawacha… Kama ni kuleta mtu, tutatafuta wale watu wanasimama urais, mtu kama Peter Kenneth. Huyo tunaweza leta Nairobi tusaidie yeye. Huyo ni mtu ata akiwa Gatanga, CDF yake ilikuwa namba moja Kenya nzima. Ni mtu anajali maendeleo na maslahi ya Kenya.”





”If Uhuru tells me to drop out of the race, I will. We can even bring someone else to vie for the Governor’s set. Someone like Peter Kenneth. We can bring him to Nairobi and help him get this seat. When he was in Gatdanga, his CDF was ranked number 1 in the whole country. He is very development minded.” Sonko is heard saying.





Listen to the audio below courtesy of KTN.



