Temporary Accountant Job in Kenya

Consumer Insight Ltd, a leading market research company in Africa is currently seeking for suitable candidates to fill the following position;
Job Title: Temporary Accountant
Department: Accounts & Finance
Job Title Reports To: Senior Accountant
Main Purpose of the Job: To ensure proper maintenance of accounting records, accurate and timely production of financial reports, timely processing of payments to suppliers, tax authorities, liability settlements and debt control.
Responsibilities
·         Maintaining the Debtors’ and Creditors Ledger
·         Maintaining the accounting records of the companies in the group
·         Ensuring compliance with tax legislation
·         Updating of the Fixed Assets Register
·         Ensuring compliance of the internal control systems
·         Prepare statutory returns, and conduct accounts reconciliation
·         Receive and respond to the financial enquiries both internal and external
·         Help in preparation of monthly and end of year accounting reports
·         Help in budgeting and financial planning decisions
·         Deputizing for the senior Accountant, where need be
·         Attend to any duty as otherwise directed by the Senior Accountant
Person Specification
Education Qualification and Training
·         Bachelors degree in a business related field
·         CPA K
Knowledge and Skills
·         Knowledge in and understanding of accounting, taxation and business management
·         Good computer Skills
·         Good communication and public relations skills
·         Ability to train other staff
Experience
At least 3-4 years’ experience in a busy accounting office.
Interested candidates are invited to send an application letter, CVs and copies of relevant certificates (including KCSE certificate) to careers@ciafrica.com to be received on or before 14th April 2017

   

