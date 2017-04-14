Temporary Accountant Job in Kenya

Temporary Accountant Job in KenyaJobs and Careers 04:58
Consumer Insight Ltd, a leading market research company in Africa is currently seeking for suitable candidates to fill the following position;
Job Title: Temporary Accountant
Department: Accounts & Finance
Job Title Reports To: Senior Accountant
Main Purpose of the Job: To ensure proper maintenance of accounting records, accurate and timely production of financial reports, timely processing of payments to suppliers, tax authorities, liability settlements and debt control.
Responsibilities
· Maintaining the Debtors’ and Creditors Ledger
· Maintaining the accounting records of the companies in the group
· Ensuring compliance with tax legislation
· Updating of the Fixed Assets Register
· Ensuring compliance of the internal control systems
· Prepare statutory returns, and conduct accounts reconciliation
· Receive and respond to the financial enquiries both internal and external
· Help in preparation of monthly and end of year accounting reports
· Help in budgeting and financial planning decisions
· Deputizing for the senior Accountant, where need be
· Attend to any duty as otherwise directed by the Senior Accountant
Person Specification
Education Qualification and Training
· Bachelors degree in a business related field
· CPA K
Knowledge and Skills
· Knowledge in and understanding of accounting, taxation and business management
· Good computer Skills
· Good communication and public relations skills
· Ability to train other staff
Experience
At least 3-4 years’ experience in a busy accounting office.Interested candidates are invited to send an application letter, CVs and copies of relevant certificates (including KCSE certificate) to careers@ciafrica.com to be received on or before 14th April 2017