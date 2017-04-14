Temporary Accountant Job in Kenya

Are you the perfect fit?

Consumer Insight Ltd, a leading market research company in Africa is currently seeking for suitable candidates to fill the following position;

Job Title: Temporary Accountant

Department: Accounts & Finance

Job Title Reports To: Senior Accountant

Main Purpose of the Job: To ensure proper maintenance of accounting records, accurate and timely production of financial reports, timely processing of payments to suppliers, tax authorities, liability settlements and debt control.

Responsibilities

· Maintaining the Debtors’ and Creditors Ledger

· Maintaining the accounting records of the companies in the group

· Ensuring compliance with tax legislation

· Updating of the Fixed Assets Register

· Ensuring compliance of the internal control systems

· Prepare statutory returns, and conduct accounts reconciliation

· Receive and respond to the financial enquiries both internal and external

· Help in preparation of monthly and end of year accounting reports

· Help in budgeting and financial planning decisions

· Deputizing for the senior Accountant, where need be

· Attend to any duty as otherwise directed by the Senior Accountant

Person Specification

Education Qualification and Training

· Bachelors degree in a business related field

· CPA K

Knowledge and Skills

· Knowledge in and understanding of accounting, taxation and business management

· Good computer Skills

· Good communication and public relations skills

· Ability to train other staff

Experience

At least 3-4 years’ experience in a busy accounting office.

Interested candidates are invited to send an application letter, CVs and copies of relevant certificates (including KCSE certificate) to

careers@ciafrica.com

to be received on or before 14th April 2017