Teenage criminal from Eastleigh flaunts his gun and vows to kill lethal cop RASHID (PHOTO)

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , 10:21

Sunday, 09 April 2017 - A teenage criminal from Eastleigh has flaunted a pistol and vowed to kill lethal cop, Rashid, who was caught on camera shooting two members of Super-Power gang in Eastleigh.


The teenager criminal made a post on social media threatening to kill the cop and many people thought that he was just joking and looking for publicity.

See what he posted in the next page

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno