Teaching Jobs in Kenya

Awarded 3rd Place in KENYA for Public Speaking
A Centre of Excellence in Leadership & Discipline
Best Managed School in the Narok South District for 2014 -2015.
We are now hiring for the below vacancies;
1. Biology / Chemistry
2. Kiswahili / Geography
3. History / CRE
If you meet the above requirement then Send us your Curriculum Vitae only indicating your CURRENT SALARY to infokenya@we.org by 30th April 2017.
Please note that only short listed candidates will be contacted.For general information on the organization visit our website: http//: we.org