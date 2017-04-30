Teaching Jobs in Kenya

Kisaruni Group of Schools
Job Opportunities
Awarded 3rd Place in KENYA for Public Speaking
A Centre of Excellence in Leadership & Discipline
Best Managed School in the Narok South District for 2014 -2015.
We are now hiring for the below vacancies;
1.       Biology / Chemistry
2.      Kiswahili / Geography
3.      History / CRE
If you meet the above requirement then Send us your Curriculum Vitae only indicating your CURRENT SALARY to infokenya@we.org by 30th April 2017.
Please note that only short listed candidates will be contacted.
For general information on the organization visit our website: http//: we.org

   

