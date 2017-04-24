Tamaa iliua fisi! MAN gets stuck when having S£X with his friend’s wife(SHOCKING VIDEO).

Monday, 24 April 2017

-These days, men who have a habit of sleeping with other people’s wives are not lucky.





Married men are seeking for services of witch-doctors when they suspect their wives are engaging in extra-marital affairs.





They are given special charms that they use to tame their cheating wives.





A video of a man who got stuck when having s3x with his friend’s wife has emerged.





To make matters worse, they were doing it from the back(you know what we mean).





In the video, the two randy lovers are seen writhing in pain after they got stuck.





A small crowd gathers to witness the incidence as others take photos and videos.





Watch this shocking video and stay faithful to your wife/husband or else, this will happen to you.





The Kenyan DAILY POST