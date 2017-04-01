Tallying centre eka kwa nyanyako na bibi yako, utarudi Bondo - KURIA insults RAILA ODINGA (VIDEO).

Wednesday, 12 April 2017 - Loud-mouthed Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, insulted former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, during a recent political function and told him that he should be preparing to retire to Bondo.





According to the controversial MP, Raila will lose terribly to Uhuru in August.





Kuria also lashed out at Raila for planning to have a parallel tallying centre.





“Tallying centre eka kwa nyanyako na bibi yako. Tutakurudisha Bondo” He ranted.





Watch video as Kuria insults Raila.



