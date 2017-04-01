Takataka nyinyi! Lethal Kayole gang member flaunts his gun and threatens cops (PHOTOs)

Thursday, 13 April 2017 - A dangerous Kayole criminal linked to the Gaza group has flaunted his gun and sent a message to cops who killed members of his gang.





The thug, who calls himself Jojes Mistari, warned a cop identified as Hessy, who has been killing criminal gangs around Eastlands and parading their bodies on social media.





Jojes vowed that he will revenge and teach the cops who killed his friends a lesson they will never forget.





According to him, cops will have to pay for the death of his friends.





He further bragged that there are many gang members in Eastlands and police cannot wipe them out.





“Gaza and Mauki tuko wengi” He bragged referring to...



