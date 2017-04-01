Stop glorifying D-MINUS like a moron! Coast leaders tell JOHO after boasting about poor grades

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Sunday April 9, 2017 - A section of leaders from the Coastal region have asked Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, to stop glorifying the grades he got when he sat for Kenya Certificate for Secondary Education (KCSE) in 1993.

Joho managed to get a D-minus and he has said he is proud of the D-minus he got at school.

However, speaking in Chakama Malindi Sub-County during the official handing over of water pumps to...

