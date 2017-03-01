SOSSION reveals who teachers will support in August – Is it UHURU/ RUTO or RAILA?

Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) Secretary General, Wilson Sossion, has revealed who the giant teacher’s union will support for the Presidency in August.





Addressing a presser on Friday , KNUT National Treasurer, John Matiangi, declared that it will not support any political party during the upcoming General Elections.





He said the union will support individual personalities and not political parties like Jubilee, NASA or CORD.





“In Nyamira, my Governor is John Nyagarama who is in ODM, I will support him as Nyagarama and my MP is Ben Momanyi of Wiper, and I will support them as individuals not as parties,” said Matiangi.





Sossion echoed Matiangi’s sentiments saying that they support individual leaders not political parties.





