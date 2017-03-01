SONKO says UHURU sacrificing him to go it alone to scatter NASA votes - He wants KENNETH

Embattled Nairobi Senator, Mike Sonko, has once again accused Mt. Kenya and State House of frustrating him in his bid to become the next Governor of Nairobi on a Jubilee Party ticket.





Speaking over the weekend, Sonko claimed that his troubles in Jubilee over the party ticket was all a plot by Kikuyus to force him into bolting out of the contest for the Jubilee ticket in favour former Gatanga MP, Peter Kenneth, who is a Kikuyu.





According to Sonko, Mt. Kenya wants to throw him out of Jubilee so that he can run as an independent candidate and in the process scuttle the NASA votes (Kambas) to the disadvantage of the incumbent Governor Dr. Evans Kidero.





“Kikuyus want to sacrifice me so that I run as an independent candidate to split NASA votes (Kamba) for Kidero to lose and Peter Kenneth to win,” Sonko claimed.





But Nairobi Senator vowed to stay put saying he will not step down in favour of Kenneth or will not be used like tissue paper by Mt. Kenya.





