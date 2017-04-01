SONKO now wants law on harambees changed - I have so much money to give to the poor

Monday April 10, 2017 - Flamboyant Nairobi Senator Mike Mbuvi Sonko has called for a change of the law on harambees to allow Members of Parliament and other politicians to participate in harambees.





Speaking in Nakuru yesterday, Sonko urged the next set of MPs to change the law so that legislators are not barred from participating in harambees.





He said it was wrong to bar politicians from contributing in fundraisers when they..



