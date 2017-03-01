SONKO now hates UHURU with a passion & refuses summon by his men - See what he did to him

Flamboyant Nairobi Senator Mike Mbuvi Sonko has accused Mt. Kenya leaders of frustrating and intimidating him to bolt out of the Nairobi gubernatorial race.





Speaking on Firday, Sonko vowed never to appear before the Jubilee Party disciplinary committee for causing chaos and violence last week at Bomas during the selection of the party’s election board for Nairobi County.





Sonko noted that the summon was a plot to brand him as violent in order to lock him out of the party nominations to guarantee Peter Kenneth the Jubilee ticket.





He said Jubilee Secretary General, Raphael Tuju, was being used by State House to force him out of the race in favour of his rival Peter Kenneth but vowed he will fight to the bitter end.





The Nairobi Senator threatened to ditch Jubilee for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s National Super Alliance (NASA) if Mt. Kenya will not stop threatening him.





“I will not appear before disciplinary committee because that is nonsense. Besides, Raphael Tuju is not an investigator or the police, he is just a puppet being used by Kikuyus to fight me in favour of Peter Kenneth,” Sonko said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST