SONKO confirms State House has offered 200M to ferry voters for KENNETH after UHURU’s “endorsement”

Friday April 21, 2017 -Besieged Nairobi Senator Mike Mbuvi Sonko has alleged a nefarious plot by Mt. Kenya to ferry voters to Nairobi to vote for his rival Peter Kenneth during the Jubilee nominations scheduled for 24th of April.





According to sources, Mt. Kenya has hatched a plot to rig Sonko during the Jubilee nominations in favour of their son-Peter Kenneth-after President Uhuru Kenyatta’s allegedly endorsed him last week.





The sources intimated that the postponement of Jubilee nominations in Nairobi from Friday to Monday next week is part of the wider scheme to allow Mt. Kenya to import voters from the region, especially from Kiambu and Murang’a Counties, to Nairobi over the weekend to vote for Peter Kenneth.





It is said State House and Mt. Kenya billionaires have offered a whopping sh200 million to hire buses to ferry Kikuyu voters to Nairobi for the purpose of rigging Mike Sonko.





It has also been established that Kiambu Governor William Kabogo and Kigumo MP Jamleck Kamau, who is also eying the Murang’a gubernatorial seat, forced Statehouse operatives to change the date for Nairobi nominations.





The two allegedly protested the scheme to export their supporters to Nairobi to vote for Peter Kenneth on the same day they are holding nominations, thus forcing State House to reschedule the Nairobi nominations to give room for voter importation to Nairobi.



