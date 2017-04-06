Son of Kenyan billionaire businessman found dead in his Karen house! TRAGEDY

Thursday, April 6, 2017 - Lightning has struck for the second time in the family of Kenyan billionaire, Jeremiah Kiereini.





The former top civil servant has lost his only surviving son, George Githae.





Githae, 42, was found dead at his Karen home on Wednesday the same way his brother, Mburu, died four years ago.





His lifeless body was discovered by a domestic worker who alerted the police.





A postmortem will be carried out at Lee Funeral Home to establish the cause of his death although reports indicate he suffered heart failure.





“The body had no visible injuries and foul play is not suspected at the stage,” one of the police officers who arrived at the scene said.





Githae worked at Standard Chartered Bank after leaving university and later moved to NIC. He also worked at CFC Stanbic and Liberty Bank.





Jeremiah Kiereini served under Jomo Kenyatta and Moi regimes and is a prolific business mogul with extensive investments in insurance and other sectors.