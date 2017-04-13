SIASA CHAFU!! See what Governor OJAMONG did to OTUOMA in Busia ODM primaries.

Thursday, April 13, 2017 - The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party primaries have kicked off in various parts of the country.





In Busia, where Funyula MP, Paul Otuoma, is taking on Governor Sospeter Ojamong for the ODM ticket, smear campaign has set the tone for the nominations.





Nation Media group have been forced to issue a statement after leaflets bearing their logo and front page layout had a screaming headline that Otuoma had defected to Jubilee from ODM.

There were even posters of Otuoma in Jubilee colours thought to be the work of incumbent Governor Sospeter Ojaamong to discredit his opponent and..



