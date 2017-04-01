Shut your stinking your mouth! ETALE tells UHURU after he attacked the NASA quartet

Sunday April 9, 2017 - ODM’s Communications Director, Philip Etale, has warned President Uhuru Kenyatta against attacking National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders.





Over the last few days, Uhuru has been calling NASA leaders confused idiots who are yet to name their presidential candidate.





But sharing his opinion via social media on Friday , Etale warned Uhuru following his criticism, saying Kenya had more pressing issues that he should address, instead of annoying the public with his NASA attacks.





'Ndugu (brother) Uhuru Kenyatta, there are...



